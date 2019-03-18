Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Hundreds of social and political workers as well as citizens under the banner of Civil Society Network, Women Action Forum and Human Rights Defenders organised a protest outside the local press club against the burial of the body of a teenage girl of Karachi, who was recovered dead from a canal, without medico-legal formalities. People including women, carrying banners and placards, raised slogans for ensuring the post-mortem of the girl and investigation into the incident. They strongly condemned the burial of the body of the girl without post-mortem in the darkness of night.

They urged the government to order an impartial inquiry into the matter, ensure post-mortem of the body and award exemplary punishment to those found guilty of the murder. According to police sources, the deceased girl, Bibi Marri, was a student of 10th class; and she had come to Mirpurkhas from Karachi to meet her relatives where she died .

after falling into West Jamrao Canal. It was also suspected that she had allegedly jumped into the canal to commit suicide.