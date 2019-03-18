Share:

KARACHI - Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday congratulated entire nation and especially the people of Karachi and Sindh for making PSL-4 in Karachi a huge success and sent a clear loud message to international community that Pakistan is a sports-loving and peaceful country.

Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Muslims martyred in Christchurch, New Zealand. He said two years back he had promised that PSL will come to Pakistan. “Last year we hold final and now 8 matches of PSL-4 were held in Karachi. I thank people of Karachi, PCB, Rangers, armed forces, police and all those, who were involved in making PSL-4 a massive success. “I am sure now with peace had fully returned to Pakistan, next year entire PSL matches would be held in Pakistan and like Karachi, people of Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan and Rawalpindi will host PSL matches and the people of these cities will be fully involved and become part of the huge festivity.” While sharing his views PCB chairman Ehsan Mani thanked CM for his all-out support, which ensured PSL matches take place in Karachi and said, there is very little doubt that next year entire PSL matches won’t take place in Pakistan. “We have done it and I am sure now full-fledge international cricket will return to Pakistan.”

He thanked all those who were involved in making PSL-4 matches possible in Karachi and congratulated people of Karachi for coming up in huge numbers.