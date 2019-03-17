Share:

Being Muslims and living in an Islamic country, it is very sad to see the citizens in criticizing the Aurat March. While men are free, free to have their own decisions and rights, why cannot women march for their rights too? I feel very happy for those citizens who helped our women march for their rights on this day whereas I feel very sorry for those who have been criticizing the Aurat March in front of both social and mainstream media by considering it as a threat to their tradition. Every Islamic constitution agrees on equal rights for men and women. The backlash shows the lack of humane treatment for women in the country. I appreciate all women who came out from their houses and celebrated the day.

SAHAR A. KARIM,

Turbat, March 17.