RAWALPINDI-Rawalpindi City Traffic Police issued 52,590 tickets with fines amounting to over Rs19.5 million imposed on traffic rules violators in February.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Bin Ashraf, traffic police under a campaign impounded 835 vehicles and 1,540 motorcycles in various police stations of the district on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

He said that action in accordance with the law was taken against 10,833 bikers for not using helmets. As many as 1,048 vehicles for having tinted glasses were issued tickets and black papers were removed on the spot. 1,740 drivers of vehicles and motorcycles were penalised for not having proper documents.

Similarly, 1,480 were fined on wrong parking and 976 drivers for dangerous driving. 1158 Public Service Vehicles were issued tickets on violation of their designated routes and route permits. 831 under age drivers were also fined. 1,446 drivers were penalised on use of mobile phones while driving. 2,252 motorists were issued tickets for driving without licenses.

832 were fined on charge of creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads while 2,210 drivers were issued tickets by traffic regulators of CTP on violations of traffic signals, lane, line, zebra crossing and others. Special campaigns were also run last month while under which the residents were also educated regarding traffic rules and road safety, he said, adding that education wing of the Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.