KARACHI - Maryam Gul, the lone survivor of the family was hit by a bomb shell when she knew that her father, mother and an only brother were martyred in a gun attack on two mosques in New Zealand.

The terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand claimed lives of at least nine Pakistanis with four of them belonging to Karachi.

Out of the four martyred residents of the metropolis, three including Zeeshan Raza, 39, his father Ghulam Hussain and Karam Bibi belong to the same family and have left behind Maryam Gul as the lone survivor.

She is in an unbelievable state of mind after losing three members of the family, said a sobbing husband of Gul, Dr Ali Baig, who teaches in NED University Karachi.

Sharing details about the family, Baig who lives in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city, said that everything was going smooth and her wife talked to the family a day before the incident. “We never thought after listening to the news of attack on Christchurch mosques that someone from our family would have been hit,” he said.

He said that tensions mounted as soon as it was revealed that the three of them were missing and they were unable to get in touch with them.

“Even then, no one was expecting this misery,” he said and added that it was a bomb shell for them when they knew of martyrdom of the three in the attack.

Divulging details, the NED assistant professor said Zeeshan Raza, 39, was a 1997 batch graduate from mechanical department of the NED University and went to New Zealand for employment around five years back.

“He was unmarried and hard working person,” he said adding his father-in-law, Ghulam Hussain and mother-in-law Karam Bibi, who were also among the deceased went to New Zealand more than a month ago.

Zeeshan asked them to visit New Zealand without knowing that this tragedy would join them in paradise and left his only sister alone in this world, said Baig.

He further informed that the funeral prayers and burial process of the deceased would be performed in New Zealand.

President Arif Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and State Minister for Interior Shaheryar Afridi also visited the residence of the Zeeshan’s sister to condole the sad deaths.

Alvi said that he has come to not only condole with the family but also convey a condolence message from the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This is a great tragedy and we pray for the family to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Governor Imran Ismail said that they were ready to cooperate with the family in visa and travel process to participate in the funeral process.

He termed the incident as terrorism and said that terrorism could not be associated with a religion and the attacker has targeted the humanity.

Areeb Ahmed, 27, Chartered Accountant

Living in narrow lanes of Federal B-Area, the family of Areeb Ahmed had thought that their bright days have begun as the only son of the family went to New Zealand to earn a handsome amount after completing his chartered accountancy one and a half year ago.

However, it was in no way in their sense that they would lose their son in a gun attack in a country that is considered most peaceful among the globe.

The family of Areeb Ahmed also passed from an unbelievable shock when they learnt that their son was martyred in a gun attack in New Zealand.

“We have never thought of this fate for him,” said his sobbing mother who recalled as to how his son came back to the country sometimes back and was with her family and friends enjoying his life.

She said that they talked to Areeb on Wednesday last time and soon after the Friday incident, they tried to make contact with him.

Soon after the incident we made contact with one of his friends in Christchurch who informed that they all were in the mosque and later lost contact with Areeb after the incident, said the mother.

According to media reports, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) New Zealand has confirmed the death of colleague, Areeb Ahmed, who was killed in the Mosque attack in Christchurch.

The company said in a message that they would deeply miss the smile, warmth, dedication and humour of Areeb Ahmed. Political leaders including a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Parliamentary Leader of PTI in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and others also visited the residence of Areeb.