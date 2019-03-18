Share:

BADIN : A large number of men, women and children of Loonai clan, residents of Chandia Nagar, Badin City, staged a protest demonstration in front of Badin Press Club for allegedly being forced to evacuate their houses.

Talking to journalists, they said they had been residing in Chandia Nagar since the time of their forefathers and had built their houses there.

They said some influential people of Chandia community intended to occupy their plots, and they were compelling them to migrate elsewhere. The protestors said that the influential people were threatening them to evacuate their houses and plot. They alleged that on Sunday the influential people damaged their fences; and they also hurled abuses at children and women, threatening them with dire consequences. They claimed to have submitted a complaint to Badin City police, but the police did not lodge an FIR against the accused. They demanded that the authorities concerned take stern action against those conspiring to grab their lands.