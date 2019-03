Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emilia Clarke finds it ‘’ anxiety induces ‘’ being so well known. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star shot to international fame for her role as Queen Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series and she admits the celebrity status it has brought her can be difficult at times.

She said: ‘’I do get recognised more now. Sometimes you walk down the street and someone is like, ‘Wah.’ I do feel very guarded about my anonymity. You know, I like going to the butcher’s and having a chat and it being a normal thing.

‘’I like human interaction. I value it, I appreciate it. It’s what makes me feel happy. So when that is taken away with someone looking at you in a different guise, it can be incredibly difficult. It can be anxiety inducing.’’

And the 32-year-old actress refuses to scroll through online posts about herself all the show as she feels it isn’t good for her ‘’mental health’’.

She told The Sun newspaper: ‘’I never Google myself. I never read anything about the show. Absolutely nothing. I don’t find it helpful for my mental health.’’

Emilia previously revealed she has a ‘’rule’’ not to Google herself. She admitted: “I never look at the internet. I have a rule: I just don’t Google myself. I’m on social media but I don’t look at the stuff that other people tag me in because it messes me up. If you hate me, I don’t need to know.”