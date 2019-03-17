Share:

ISLAMABAD-The long-awaited signal-free Islamabad Expressway project to ensure smooth traffic on 27-kilometre-long thoroughfare may be materialised within this year as the government is likely to release Rs10.7 billion in the next fiscal year 2019-20.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan said that the project had been placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Previously, the Planning commission of Pakistan had recommended that the project would be funded by the federal government.

He said that the funds would be released in Public Sector Development Programme of the next financial year after getting ECNEC’s approval.

He said that due to growth of housing societies along the Expressway, which takes two hours to reach the Grand-Trunk Road, forcing commuters to bear chronic traffic congestion.

“Public centric project is the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government,” he added.

Meanwhile, people including school and office goers from Kurang nullah to Rawat and vice versa are facing daily severe traffic jams, especially during peak hours for the last couple of years.

Aslam, who daily commutes from Model Town to Zero Point, said that it was a nerve-testing job to reach office in time or get back home in urgency and a lot of time was being wasted behind queues of heavy vehicles. He said that there was no other solution to this mess except construction of a ring road on both sides of the route. Aslam said that all the three lanes were seen most of the time occupied by trucks.

Zahid Majeed, a working journalist who has to travel daily from Media Town to Islamabad, said, “You cannot determine your time while reaching office or getting back home. It has become a daily routine.” Expressing dismay over the situation, he remarked, “It will never be changed.”

The official sources from Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) said that traffic jams were inevitable on this route because it had 10 lanes up to Gulberg but suddenly it narrowed down to four lanes causing severe traffic mess that creates miserable condition for daily road-users.

He said that the signal free corridor from Zero Point to Rawat was required to be completed as early as possible to get rid of this daily suffering.