ISLAMABAD - Director General of Livestock and Dairy Development Department Balochistan Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar on Sunday said measures needed to be taken to provide training to farmers and shepherds for boosting livestock at district levels in province. Talking to APP, he said potential measures are being continued to ensure protection of cattle in affected areas of province from drought because 60 to 70 percent of economy is dependent on Livestock.

He said Livestock department’s team are monitoring cattle in respective areas, despite, provision of forages and medicines are also being continued on emergency bases for safety of cattle including camel, goats, and cows in 12 effected district from drought. A center had been established in each districts of province by Livestock and Dairy Development Department, he said, adding that several cattle had been vaccinated by veterinaries doctors in mobile services free camp.