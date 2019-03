Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prominent folk singer Talib Hussain Dard passed away here on late Saturday night.

As per details, famous folk singer Talib Hussain Dard, who is known for singing more than 20,000 songs was died after suffering from a prolonged illness.

He started singing 50 years ago and remained popular because of his services for the field of Punjabi music.

Besides singing, he also used to help people in his area at every level.

His funeral prayers will be held at his home town near Jhang.