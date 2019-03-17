Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad: Come March, the cool chilly evenings and warm sunny afternoons serve as a special treat for denizens of Islamabad which surely does not last for long. Thanks to the ‘climate change’, spring in this tinsel town has been short lived for the last few years. But having said that many believe that the unprecedented snowfall in the northern part of Pakistan neighbouring Islamabad, winter extended beyond its limit and might as well give relief for the blossoms to breathe for a bit longer.

Taking advantage of the weather, the embassies of Argentina, Austria, Belgium, France, Switzerland and Tunisia jointly organised “Francophonie Festival” at the Centre Cultural Francais Islamabad. It was a fully-packed cultural extravaganza on a weekend staring food festival, film festival and a concert by ‘The Wild Mangoes’.

Pigged tents in shape of kiosks by member countries spread over in an open air patio, in the premises of old French Club, courtesy of French embassy. The French speaking countries were in full attendance to showcase their homemade cultural and traditional confectionaries, delicacies and promotional items to the public.

“I have cooked Empanadas, Alfajores and Pasta flora. There are meat empanadas with beef or chicken filling or simply vegetarian ones usually mixed with onions and cheese. They can be baked or fried, informs Ana Walberg, wife of Argentina ambassador who cooked everything at home.

Empanadas looked as well as tasted liked a samosa. Empanadas originally came from Spain to Argentina and now they are also served with dessert fillings in the likes of quince jam with cinnamon or sugar sprinkled.

Alfajores is an Italian influence sweet dish shaped like a biscuit with jam or mousse filling but very traditional with the Argentineans usually served during breakfast.

Pasta frola is a sweet tart baked and stuffed with jam. These are all tea items in Argentina, especially Empanadas which are extremely popular because one can eat by hand any time as a snack.

Moving on to Austrian stall, canopies filled with classical Austrian apple strudel made with cinnamon, nuts and apple and the famous Austrian Sacher cake looked mouth watering . Sacher cake is baked with chocolate and marmalade in chocolate dough and quite popular with Austrians, informed Christopher, the political attaché at the Austrian embassy in Islamabad.

French language is very much popular in Austria, both as an optional part in the schools curriculums as well as in offices. The Austrian display also had Quiche although it’s a French dish but going well with the days event. Christopher also added that generally during friends and family get together, Sacher cake and apple strudel is a must with tea.

Belgium kiosk too attracted many guests as one could spot the famous Belgium chocolate from a distance. However, there was much more in store then what the eyes could meet. Fresh homemade brownies, baked in plain dark Belgium chocolate, the Belgium biscuit called Speculoos and the third item, a combination of the two, the dark chocolate and the biscuit. It was chewy but very rich. One could feel the flavour of the chocolate and the crunch of a biscuit.

The host stall had an assortment of French sweet and salty delights. Explaining the importance of the day French ambassador Barety Marc first gave a rundown of the sweet and salty food assortment on display. We have Quiche here, a typical salty dish from the eastern part of France, Pissalaidiere, an onion tart filled with anchovies and olives typical from south of France but now modified with time. The name comes from Pissala, a fish paste used in the original dish in the past but now many French use anchovies instead.French usually make these takeaway bites on events where there is no sit down arrangements. Guest can taste and if they like they like, they can take away as well easily, informs the ambassador.

International organisation of Franchiphonie has more than 80 members.

The writer is a freelance contributor.

ISLAMABAD: Visitors tasting delicacies of various countries during ‘Francophonie Festival’ held at French Cultural Centre.–DNA