LAHORE-Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that Punjab Governor’s House was being opened for corporate and business sector events against payment and business plan had been prepared.

“The initiative was being taken to make the Governor’s House more accessible to the public besides enabling it generate its own funds,” he said while address an Agriculture Conference under the aegis of ‘The Age Group’ at a local hotel. Agriculture Minister Punjab Nouman Langrial, Food Minister Sami ullah and MPA Nadeem Qureshi were also present at the conference.

The Punjab governor said that business plans for historical buildings were made across the world, adding that a proposed business plan for the Governor’s House Lahore has been prepared by taking all stakeholders on board.

Sarwar said the government was taking measures to promote agriculture in the province, adding that no country could achieve prosperity without making the farmer self-sufficient.

He expressed the resolve to provide all relief through subsidy to the farmers, adding that the government would also launch a crackdown against substandard, replicated seeds.

He said cheap and advanced seed would be provided to the farmers while the government would bear the cost.

The governor said the government was planning to introduce Public-Private partnership in the agriculture field soon.

He said the federal and the provincial agriculture ministry were working closely to introduce latest technology in agriculture, adding that no progress was possible without modernizing agriculture sector to earn more.

Condemning the Christchurch terror incident, he sympatised with the bereaved and affected families. He urged the New Zealand government to take effective measures to counter rising Islamophobia in their country.

Sarwar said the Christchurch terror incident had once again reinforced the belief that terrorism had nothing to do with religion, adding that world would have to stand united against terrorism in all forms.

He said the nation salutes and pays tribute to the martyrs, adding that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism and played its role in uprooting terrorism from the world.

About the Indian aggression, he said Pakistan had once again exposed Indian aggression by shooting down an Indian drone.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan armed forces have made tremendous sacrifices against terrorism.