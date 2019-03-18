Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan and the State Committee on Science and Technology (SCST) of Belarus has announced a joint contest of the Belarusian-Pakistani scientific and technical projects for 2019-2021 in the priority areas of the bilateral Belarusian-Pakistani cooperation.

The contest will be in line with the implementation of the agreement on cooperation in the field of science and technology signed on May 29, 2015 between the Governments of the Republic of Belarus and Pakistan, an official of PCSIR told APP.

Under the contest, the Pakistani and Belarusian scientists and researchers can submit joint project proposals in the priority areas in science and technology till April 15, 2019.

Within the framework of the Scientific and Technological Co-operation Agreement between Pakistan and Belarus, signed in Islamabad on May 29, 2015, an Executive Programme of Science, Technology and Innovation for 2019-2020 was agreed in the Third meeting of the Pakistan-Belarusian Joint Commission on Science and Technology December 18, 2018 at Minsk, Belarus.

In line to the decisions taken during the 3rd Joint Commission meeting for the implementation of Executive Programme, Ministry of Science and Technology Pakistan (MoST) and the SCST, Belarus has invited scientists and researchers of the Pakistani and Belarusian Research and Development Institutions as well as universities to submit joint Project Proposals to develop cooperation in priority area related to science and technology, the official informed.

The coordination of this joint Call for Proposals will be implemented by MoST and SCST and shall also be coordinated through Belarusian-Pakistan Centre of Science and Technology Cooperation through their offices.

About the objectives of the programme, the official informed that the aim of the programme is to encourage substantial cooperation between the education institutions, research organizations, innovative and innovative-industrial enterprises of both the countries in expanding their business and academic relations in the field of scientific and technological research through joint research projects.

The interaction between the two countries through the implementation of joint research projects also aims to promote and commercialize high tech and innovative products in the markets of both countries, the official briefed.

The joint research projects can be submitted in the research areas including Materials Science and Engineering; Nanotechnology; Microelectronics; Agriculture and Biotechnology; Medicine and Pharmacy; Energy and energy saving; ICT; Standardization, development of the system of testing and quality assessment; Industrial Chemicals and Mineral explorations; Water management technologies; Water management technologies; Environmental protection and Laser technology and photonics.

The programme is open to scientists, engineers, and institutions / academia of both the countries that are engaged in advanced research in one or more of the subject areas listed above. Proposals are to be developed by institutional partnership that should include Pakistani as well as Belarusian partner, the official added.