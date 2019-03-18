Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that the government plans to spend over Rs100 billion annually for development of tribal districts .

"Living up to our commitment. A 3-week consultative process on 10 year development plan for former FATA is being initiated, starting from Bajaur," he said.

"Our people in the tribal area will see unprecedented development as government plans to spend over Rs100 billion annually for 10 years in tribal districts ," the premier added.

Last week, PM Imran visited Mohmand and Bajaur.

A high-level session was chaired by the PM on Friday where he was briefed about the administrative and security issues related to the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his address after the meeting, the PM said that the legal framework in the tribal areas is of crucial importance and the projects will be kept free from corruption.

“The indiscriminate and fair distribution of funds should be ensured,” said the prime minister. PM Imran further said the merger will not change the norms of the tribal people but usher in a new era of progress.

PM Imran further said that the three percent from the National Finance Commission Award will be spent on tribal areas. He said that Levies and Khasadar forces will not be unemployed and they will be merged into the police force.