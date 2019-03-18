Share:

LAHORE -Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that it is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto to look after the deserving people.

He was addressing a cheque distribution ceremony among the deserving Christian families at Catholic Church Youhanabad on Sunday.

The minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government want to uplift the poor segments of society by taking them along.”

He said a destitute person could belong to any religion and we need to protect such people and the purpose of PTI government policies was to end poverty.

He said ‘Panahgah’ (shelter homes) were constructed for the passengers to provide them safe place, who used to spend night on roads earlier.

Shafqat strongly condemned the New Zealand mosques attack incident, saying that certain segments in some countries were creating an atmosphere against Islam and we condemn it.

The minister said, “We want peace in the region and the country is heading towards progress.” Dua was also offered for the martyrs of New Zealand incident.

Cheques were distributed among 160 deserving persons. Pakistan Baitul Mal Managing Director Aoun Abbas Buppi and others were also present.