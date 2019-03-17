Share:

Private schools are more popular than government schools due to the good quality of education and teachers.

However, there is a big problem with private schools: the students are facing a high cost of study books. Where books are very expensive, to the point that some students can’t afford to buy books, the equity system of education suffers. One book of general science is for Rs750 and the math book price is Rs500- this is not the amount that middle-class parents who aspire that their children climb the ladder through education can afford. That’s why students are suffering a lot in private schools and they are compelled to go in government schools, where the education system is so corrupted.

The concerned authorities are requested to take a solid step. Better late than never.

ZAHEER DOSHAMBAY,

Turbat, March 17.