LAHORE-Leaders of different religions and religious sects denounced the brutal killing of innocent Muslims in New Zealand and termed the Christchurch attack a ‘crime against humanity’.

In a joint statement issued here yesterday, leaders of different religious organizations and religious sects said that followers of all religions are against any form of terrorism and religious extremism.

Their representatives also stressed the need for unity and interfaith harmony to contain the elements aiming at fanning religious violence and hatred. The joint statement was issued by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (Muttahida Ulema Board), Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Ghulam Hussain Akbar, Maulana Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi, Allama Afzal Haidri, Maulana AsadUllah Farooq, Maulana Aseed ur Rehman, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Pir Naqeebur Rehman Pastor Khokhar, Bishop Lahore, Sardar Bishon Singh and Dr Ramesh Kumar.

They said the enemies of humanity are responsible for New Zealand brutal incident. Extremism and terrorism have no association with any particular religion. The entire humanity should get united against the enemies of peace and harmony. The terrorists responsible for brutal killings of innocent Muslims in New Zealand mosque are killers of humanity.

The statement said that elements fanning hatred against Muslims are unaware of the basic teachings of Islam and Quran-O-Sunnah. All religions preach peace and harmony in the world. Muslims of any country of the world respect believers of other religions, it added.

A brave Pakistani, Naeem Rashid, keeping aside fears for his own life tried to capture the terrorist of New Zealand mosque and laid his life in a bid to save lives of other human beings. Faithful and believers of all the religions in Pakistan condemn brutal form of extremism and terrorism being made in the mosque of New Zealand.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board), also announced that a joint congregation in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council will be held on 29th March to condemn and to express solidarity with martyrs of New Zealand incident, which will be attended by representatives of all the religions and religious sects in Pakistan.