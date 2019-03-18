Share:

BUDAPEST - As the Hungarian prime minister’s conflicts with the European Union appear headed to a breaking point, calls are increasing for greater scrutiny of his government’s spending of the bloc’s funds. An opposition lawmaker in Hungary has gathered more than 470,000 signatures to pressure Prime Minister Viktor Orban into joining the budding European Public Prosecutor’s Office, a new agency that will begin anti-corruption investigations into the use of EU funds starting in 2020.

The EU allocated Hungary 25 billion euros ($28.3 billion) in the 2014-2020 budget period, but critics say those funds have often been spent on overpriced or unnecessary projects that pad the pockets of Orban’s allies. The petition comes just as Orban’s ruling Fidesz party may be suspended or expelled from the main center-right group in the European Parliament due to its fierce anti-EU, anti-migrant stance.

Despite Orban’s conflicts with Brussels — he thinks the EU bureaucracy has snatched power at the expense of its member nations — Hungary has been among the most successful EU countries in getting financial support from the bloc.

An EU proposal for the 2021-2027 budget period, however, could see Hungary’s subsidies cut by 24 percent compared to the current seven-year cycle — a budget restructuring necessitated in part by Britain’s impending departure from the bloc.

Independent lawmaker Akos Hadhazy launched a petition in September meant to gather 1 million signatures and pressure Orban’s government into joining the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. He and other critics have long maintained that Hungary’s chief prosecutor, Peter Polt, has failed to investigate many cases of suspected corruption, some even touching Orban’s family. So far Hungary has rejected joining the European office, citing national sovereignty concerns and even misgivings about its quality.

Still, in Transparency International’s latest annual survey on public corruption, Hungary sits in 26th place out of the 28 EU countries, bettering only Greece and Bulgaria.

“There are two bastions that keep this populist regime in power — one is the chief prosecutor and the other is public media and government propaganda,” Hadhazy said while helping activists gather signatures. ”(Polt) has been successfully attempting to whitewash the corruption affairs involving the Hungarian government ... and the most prominent politicians.”

“This political regime, which is infectious and dangerous for the European Union, is being supported by the European Union subsidies,” Hadhazy said.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto defended Polt, calling criticism of the former Fidesz parliamentary candidate “a coordinated series of political attacks.”

“In Hungary, the Chief Prosecutor’s Office investigates and has investigated all cases which it considered justified,” Szijjarto said.

The list of renovations and constructions in Budapest, the Hungarian capital, which were partly funded by the EU is long and imposing.

It includes 180 billion forints ($648 million) given for the city’s fourth subway line; 11.8 billion forints ($42.4 million) for the Franz Liszt Academy of Music; 5.7 billion forints ($20.5 million) for the reopening of Buda Castle’s Garden Bazaar; and 3.3 billion forints ($11.8 billion) for construction at City Park’s ice-skating rink, Europe’s largest. EU funds covered between 39 and 89 percent of those projects’ total costs.

While Hungary may have to repay some funds to the EU for projects found not to comply with EU rules, observers say there’s plenty left over for Hungary’s favored elite.

“In the past years, it has become clear that there are a few businesspeople close to the government whose companies nearly always win the large public contracts,” said Katalin Erdelyi, an award-winning investigative journalist at the atlatszo.hu website. “The investments are frequently overpriced, costing much more than initial estimates.”

One such endeavor is a bridge and “bicycle adventure park” running from the town of Hatvan, 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Budapest. Safety concerns over its shoddy construction mean few bikers use the facility and what could have been a simple bridge resembles, without explanation, a meandering highway.