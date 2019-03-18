Share:

Quetta - At least five people were killed and 12 others seriously injured when six bogies of Jaffar Express derailed after hit by a bomb explosion here on Sunday.

Unidentified miscreants had planted explosives with the railway track near Dera Murad Jamali in district Naseerabad which exploded when Quetta-bound Jaffar Express was passing. A portion of the railway track was blown away causing six carriages of the train to derail.

The train runs from Quetta to Peshawar.

Five people including two women died in the terror attack while 12 others were seriously injured. The railway traffic was suspended due to the destruction of the track.

According to the police, the explosion occurred when Jaffar Express was crossing Rabi Kenal area of Dera Murad Jamali.

Four of the dead were identified as Noor Bano, Sadia Bibi, Tahir and Shahzad died on the spot, while 12 others injured including Muhammad Javed, Gulab Khan, Ali Asghar, Suleman Shah, Seedar Ali Shah and Saira Bibi.

After providing immediate medical aid, the injured were referred to Larkana and Sukkur hospitals.

“Five people – a teenage girl, her mother and three others were killed in

the blast,” Irfan Bashir, police chief of Naseerabad district where the blast occurred, told Reuters.

It was second train attack in two weeks in the area. No casualties were reported in the earlier blast, said another police officer.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Baloch separatist groups and militants regularly attack railways in the province.

As per the bomb disposal squad, the blast was carried out through a remote controlled device using around 10 kg explosive material. The blast also damaged a 255 feet patch of the railway track.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and the railway authorities started work to repair the destroyed track.

The security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion and conducted search operation.

Adviser to Balochistan CM Haji Mohammad Khan Lehri, DIG Naseerabad Rao Munir Zia, Deputy Commissioner, on receiving the information about the bomb blast reached Civil Hospital and looked after the injured and families of the deceased.

Balochistan is an important part of transport and energy projects that form part of China’s Belt and Road initiative, which has brought $57 billion of investment to Pakistan.