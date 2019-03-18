Share:

Anthony Martial has pulled out of France's squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers due to aggravated knee injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Sunday.

The Manchester United striker will be replaced by Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar.

As the team is set to rally at the Clairefontaine training base on Monday for preparation, the FFF said that Martial has suffered from recurring problems in his right knee after Saturday's FA Cup game against Wolves.

Following an exchange with doctors from the national team and club, France's head coach Didier Deschamps decided not to call up Martial, but summon Lemar instead.

France will kick off their Euro 2020 qualifiers campaign away to Moldova on March 22, and host Iceland three days later. They will also meet Turkey, Andorra and Albania in the group.