LAHORE - Master Paints Black edged out FG Polo Team/Master Paints by a narrow margin of 6-5 to clinch the Capital Smart City Polo Cup here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

From Master Paints Black, Sufi M Amir, Raja Temur Nadeem and Ahmed Ali Tiwana played key role in their team’s triumph by contributing two goals each. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder hammered a hat-trick while Shah Shamyl Alam scored a brace but their efforts remained futile.

Master Paints Black were off to flying start as they slammed in two tremendous goals – one each by Ahmed Ali and Sufi Amir – to take 2-0 lead. The second chukker saw the only goal coming from FG Polo/Master Paints when Hissam Hyder fired in a field goal. The highly-charged third chukker saw FG Polo/Master Paints continuing their aggression and banging in two more goals to attain 3-2 lead. Hissam and Shah Shamyl this time struck one goal apiece. Master Paints Black then made a strong comeback by hammering a hat-trick to finish the chukker having 5-3 lead.

Master Paints Black started the fourth and last chukker by converting a 30-yard penalty to further enhance their lead to 6-3. FG Polo/Master Paints fought back well and pumped in two back-to-back goals – one each by Hissam and Shah Shamyl to reduce the margin to 6-5 and were looking for more goals to pull back the lead but they couldn’t add a single one, thus Master Paints Black won the final by 6-5. Agha Murtaza and Agha Musa supervised the final as field umpires.

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar graced the final as chief guest and distributed shields and trophies among the winners. Waleed Iqbal, former Lahore Polo Club President Haye Mehta, executive committee member Usman Haye, Capital Smart City chairman Zahid Rafiq and others were also present on the occasion.