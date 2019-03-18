Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan imported medicinal product worth $656.092 million during the first seven months of current fiscal year, showing growth of 9.74 percent, when compared to the import of $597.844 million during the corresponding period of last month. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan imported 13,781 metric tons of medicinal products during July-January (2018-2019) against imports of 597,844 metric tons during July-January (2017-2018), showing increase of 9.36 percent in term of quantity the PBS data revealed.

On year-on year basis, the imports of medicinal product witnessed growth of 1.71 percent in January 2019, when compared to the import of the same month of last year.

The medicinal imports during January 2019 were recorded at $82.115 million against the imports of $80.738 million in January 2018. On month-on-month basis, the imports of medicinal products decreased by 21.89 percent during January 2019, when compared to the import of $105.121 million during December 2018, according to the data.