LAHORE-A special memorial service was organised on Sunday at Bahar Colony Kot Lakhpat for martyrs of New Zealand mosque incident that killed 50 Muslim worshippers.

Special memorial service was attended by MNA Shanila Ruth, Provincial Minister Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, Pastors from all over the country and a large number of Christians.

Lamps lighted and flowers staged on the stage for solidarity with martyred. MNA, Shahnila Ruth, said in his address that killing of a single person is in fact killing of all human beings and all religions teach to live with love and peace.

Provincial Minister of Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam said we pray for forgiveness of all the martyrs of Christchurch incident.