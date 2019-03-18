Share:

KARACHI - The Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) held its Yearbook launch at a local hotel in Karachi. The SECP Policy Board Chairman, Mr. Khalid Mirza, was the chief guest at the occasion. MUFAP is the trade association representing Pakistan’s asset management industry comprising of 19 Asset Management Companies managing 281 Funds (in conventional and Shariah compliant range) with total assets under management (AUMs) of PKR 607 billion as 2019.

Chairman MUFAP, Mr. Farid Ahmed Khan, while inaugurating the event highlighted that the mutual funds industry has played an important role in improving the savings rate and is committed to improving this further. He said that the mutual funds industry in most developed markets is recognized for its role in the economy as a seamless conduit to asset markets, such as debt and equity, both public and private - in Pakistan, the industry is still in a nascent state and stands poised to grow tremendously given the right kind of support and guidance. It is also imperative that the taxation and pricing issues are resolved at a fast pace so that unnecessary time and resources are not spent on dealing with these but rather spent productively on the growth and development of the industry. He further added that the industry needs a level playing field with other savings avenues such as National Savings Schemes in order to prosper. Speaking at the event, Chairman SECP Policy Board, Mr. Khalid Mirza highlighted, “I sincerely believe it is incumbent on our policy makers and regulators to adopt a progressive and enlightened view on mutual funds and to take such measures as are necessary so as to enhance the effectiveness of the industry as an important pillar of the financial system.” he said.

Mutual funds must target retail investors if they are to play their proper role. Actually, with banking spreads being around 6 percent and mutual fund fees being 1/2 to 2 percent, mutual fund managers have room to manoeuvre.