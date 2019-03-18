Share:

Following the mass shooting in the city of Christchurch, the politician has vowed to change the legislation, saying that there had been attempts to change the gun laws in the country back in 2005, 2012 and in 2017.

New Zealand 's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated on Monday that gun law reforms would be announced in 10 days.

"We have made a decision as a Cabinet, we are unified", she stressed.

The statement comes just several days after a 28-year-old Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, attacked two mosques in the city of Christchurch, killing 50 people and injuring many others, as well as live-streaming the massacre.

According to Facebook, the social network removed about 1.5 million video clips depicting the deadly shootings at the mosques over the first 24 hours.