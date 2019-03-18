Share:

At least one soldier was killed and three more were injured during a ceasefire violation in the Rajouri district of Kashmir, the Hindustan Times reported Monday.

"A soldier was martyred and three others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keri Battal area of Akhnoor this morning", an army source told the Indian newspaper.

In the meantime, a local official has told Sputnik that the firing reportedly started at 05:15 AM local time and continued until 07:15 AM

Earlier in the day, the Indian military announced that at around 5:30 AM local time (around 00:00 GMT) Pakistani forces violated a ceasefire by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the line of control between the sides.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad culminated on 27 February, when the two sides' aircraft engaged in an air battle over Kashmir just a day after an Indian airstrike on an alleged jihadist camp on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control. The fight led to the downing of an Indian Air Force MiG-21 and a Pakistani F-16.