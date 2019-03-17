Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested 209 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs6.4 million from them including cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. As per orders of Islamabad police chief, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success, the spokesman said.

Owing these efforts, 35 robbery cases were traced and 59 persons were held besides recovery of looted items worth Rs34,59,950 including gold ornaments from them, he said. The police also arrested 29 absconders during the same period.

Moreover, police held 39 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 16.425 kilograms of hashish, 530 grams of heroin, 1100 grams of opium, 4,198 bottles of wine were recovered from them. The police also arrested 16 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 16 pistols and 113 rounds from them.

Twenty two persons were arrested for alleged involvement in flying kites while 26 gamblers were held.

and recovered gambling money as well as gambling tools were recovered from their possession.

One person was arrested for having fake currency while 17 accused were arrested for residing illegally in the country, selling petroleum products without permission and selling unhygienic food.

The DIG (Operations) said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.