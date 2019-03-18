Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s flag will fly at half mast today in solidarity with the people who lost their loved ones in the mass shootings as two New Zealand mosques on Friday.

Australian right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant mowed down dozens of Muslims at two Christchurch mosques during the Friday prayers – sending the world in deep shock and sorrow.

Those martyred at Al Noor and Linwood mosques hailed from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Authorities said on Sunday that the overall death toll in the deadliest mass slaughter in New Zealand’s modern history had surged to 50, and nine of the deceased were Pakistanis.

Another 36 people who remain at hospital include a 67-year-old Pakistani, Muhammad Amin Nasir, who remains in an induced coma - though his condition has stabilised.

Earlier on Saturday FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed the death of six Pakistanis, namely Sohail Shahid, Syed Jahandad Ali, Syed Areeb Ahmed, Mahboob Haroon, and Naeem Rashid and his son Talha Naeem.

On Sunday, he confirmed in a tweet three more martyrs from a single family – Zeeshan Raza, his

Father Ghulam Hussain and mother Karam bibi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a press conference on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to give on March 23 a national award to Naeem Rashid for his heroic struggle against the attacker.

The premier earlier in a tweet said, “Pakistan is proud of Mian Naeem Rashid who was martyred trying to tackle the white supremacist terrorist and his courage will be recognised with a national award.” Khan also extended condolence and support to the families of the Pakistani victims.

FM Qureshi in his press talk said that New Zealand is a peace loving nation and he had spoken to his counterpart in Wellington who expressed his grave concern and grief over the incident.

He said the New Zealand foreign minister told him that the white supremacist terrorist was Australian and he continued his killing spree at the two mosques for 36 minutes.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters in New Zealand that two suspects arrested at a police cordon during the attacks when a firearm was found in their car were not directly involved in Tarrant’s assault. One of the two, a woman, has been released, and a man remains in custody on firearms charges, he said.

FM Qureshi said Pakistani ambassador and deputy high commissioner in New Zealand have met the families of the deceased. “We have established contact with the 10 families and are constantly in touch with them,” he said.

He said Pakistan High Commission in New Zealand is making all out efforts for affected Pakistanis in that country while a crisis management cell has also been established at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

The foreign minister said the identification of bodies was a complicated and difficult process but all of them have been identified and from today (Monday) the process of handing these over to relatives will start.

“We asked the families about the burial and six of the families want their loved ones to be buried in Christchurch, while three bodies will be sent to Pakistan,” he added.

The FM confirmed that the mother of Naeem Rashid has been issued visa, as she had expressed her desire to travel to New Zealand to attend her son’s last rituals.

Qureshi also said that an emergency meeting of the OIC has been called to discuss the Christchurch massacre.

He said he contacted his Turkish counterpart and it was decided to “convene an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on 22nd of this month in Istanbul.” He said that Turkey being the chair of the council floated the idea and Pakistan seconded it.

“During the meeting, efforts will be made to unify the Ummah (nation) and devise a strategy to know the root causes of growing Islamophobia in West and its implications for Muslims around the world,” the minister added.

FO statement

A foreign ministry statement issued later said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters, called Foreign Minister Qureshi over the telephone and expressed his deepest condolences over the killing of nine Pakistani nationals in the March 15 terrorist attack.

Peters conveyed his condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families of the innocent victims, it said.

Qureshi also condemned the attack and called it a heinous and cowardly act. He also expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, over the loss of precious lives, said the statement.

The Pakistan foreign minister said that the menace of terrorism had reached shores of a peaceful and beautiful country like New Zealand. The mindless killing spree carried out by the terrorists once again proved that terrorism knows no religion or boundaries, the statement quoted Qureshi as saying.

“Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism and has lost more than 70,000 innocent lives. This affirms Pakistan’s narrative that terrorism is an international phenomenon, having no religion and should not be associated with any religion,” the FM said.

The minister wished speedy recovery to those injured in the incident. He assured Pakistan’s support to the government and people of New Zealand in this hour of grief. The foreign minster requested his counterpart for full assistance in the transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

The hero martyr

Naeem Rashid, 49, who will be honoured posthumously with a national award for his courage, had moved from Abbottabad to New Zealand to work as a teacher.

He was at the Al Noor Mosque with his son Talha Naeem, a 21-year-old civil engineering graduate, for Friday prayers when the attack came.

In the horrific video, live-streamed by 28-year-old terrorist Brenton Harris Tarrant himself, Rashid was seen rushing to the gunman with bare hands in a bid to protect fellow worshippers even while his own son Talha got shot at the mosque.

The brave man was left badly wounded in the attempt and was rushed to hospital following the attack, where he died after few hours.

Naeem Rashid’s photo was going viral on social media, with many praising him for his courage.

“My son and my husband are heroes,” Rashid’s wife Ambreen told Khaleej Times.

“This is the mosque they always went to. I still can’t understand or believe why and how this happened. But, I know that my husband is a hero. He always helped people and even in his last moments, he did what he could to help others,” she said.

His sister-in-law, Naema Khan, told New Zealand news website Stuff, that video footage of the shooting, which was documented live, showed Rashid trying to stop the attacker.

Describing Rashid as a kind and humble man, Naema said family members were calling from around the world to say “he will be our hero”.