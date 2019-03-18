Share:

Pakistan Citizen Portal has resolved over 3,80,000 public complaints out of 5,39,000 registered ever since its inception in October last year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani said the technology-based Complaint Resolution System was launched with the aim to ensure check and balance and give the message that the public sector departments are answerable to masses.

The special assistant said we are bringing improvement to the systems to deliver to the expectations of people.

Iftikhar Durrani said the interest of the public in the citizen portal can be gauged from the fact that 829,494 people have downloaded the portal on their cellular phones.

Briefing the media about the structure of Prime Minister Citizen Portal, Deputy Secretary of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit Adil Saeed Safi said seventy thousand complaints were dropped due to various reasons.

He clarified that the portal does not entertain complaints on matters that are sub-judice or that are related to political, family and national security matters.