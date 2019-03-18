Share:

Pakistan’s national flag fly at half-mast Monday across the country in reverence of 50 martyred and dozens injured in the terrorist attack on Al-Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch city of New Zealand.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the decision has been taken to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

The government and people of Pakistan stand united and extend solidarity to the grieved families, the notification read.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also tweeted and said, "As New Zealand prepares to bury mosque victims, Pakistan flag half-mast today."

"Dialogue among civilisations is only way forward. Rise of hate mongers on the world stage is making world unsafe. Liberalism needs evolution, its academia’s responsibility to think of solution," he added.

Besides, prayers and messages of condolence and solidarity were also offered in Pakistan Stock Market in Karachi on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had spoken to New Zealand foreign minister, after nine Pakistanis were shot dead, by a 28-year-old right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant.

The process of handing over bodies of victims to their respective families would begin today, Qureshi had quoted the New Zealand foreign minister as saying. The New Zealand foreign minister said the identification of bodies has been completed.

Qureshi said the New Zealand foreign minister had informed him that an investigation into the gunman’s motives is underway.

“The Pakistan High Commission in New Zealand is making all efforts for the affected Pakistani families. The families of six of the martyred want to bury their dead in New Zealand, while three have expressed wish to bury their dead in Pakistan," he further said.

All necessary preparations for shifting dead bodies of three Pakistani nationals have been made.

Meanwhile, the mother of Naeem Rashid, who died in New Zealand mosque shooting along with his son Talha Naeem, and her other son left for Lahore on Sunday to take a flight to Christchurch on Monday morning to attend their funeral.

Amna Sardar, first cousin of late Rashid, a former MPA, has appreciated the efforts of the federal government for quick arrangements of visa for the grieved family, providing an opportunity to ill-fated mother and her son to visit the family in New Zeeland to attend the funeral prayers.

The Islamic Council is making all arrangements there while Pakistan Embassy is also helping out in this regard, say family members.

Meanwhile, a large number of people continued pouring at the residence of Rashid for the second day to offer Fateha.

They included high ranking civil and military officials, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, local MNA and MPA.