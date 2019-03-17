Share:

ISLAMABAD-A recent research shows that near Karachi harbour area, the aquatic life is bearing harmful consequences of textile waste products.

The textile industries have been releasing waste which contains hazardous and toxic pollutants which is affecting the marine life. The waste is mostly composed of chemicals like copper, cadmium, chromium, iron and lead which are found in great amounts from fishes in the coastal area of Arabian Sea.

Another study shows that about 5,000 tons of waste from industries is regularly being dumped in the coastal area of Karachi monthly, which is creating acute disorders in aquatic organisms.

As we know that fish are among the top of aquatic food chain and are sensitive indicators of trace metal pollution. They are largely consumed by human beings and by entering human body; cause various harmful diseases and damages to humans. Majority of our people eat fish and therefore it is not surprising that various studies have been carried out on edible fish for metal pollution. These studies have created an interest in the determination of toxic elements present in seafood.

Therefore, it is of paramount importance that textile industries should not release toxic waste on sea shores and should filter their waste or burn it to avoid marine pollution, which in return creates dangerous effects on human life.

The untreated domestic and industrial waste is a serious threat to coastal area of Karachi which is an important economical and heavily populated area around globe. The industrial waste is creating huge economic loss through reduction in the export potential of fish import and export industry.

Now it is the need of hour, to continuously monitor the bio data in these areas and furthermore, our government should enforce pollution control laws and regulations so that the metal concentrations do not get to such critical levels that they will threaten human health and life.

The writer is a student of Bahria University.