ISLAMABAD - The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) is likely to take up this week Pakistan’s plea seeking to declare India an eco-terrorist state for its shameful attack on picturesque Masar-Jabba reserved forest on February 26.

Diplomatic sources told The Nation that UNEP is bound to take action against India because Pakistan has a very strong case.

“India has committed a gross violation of the UN Conventions”, a senior Pakistani diplomat aware of the developments said on Sunday.

Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam on Climate Change last week had handed over Pakistan’s dossier to the UNEP Representative seeking to strip off Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of its title of ‘Champion of the Earth’.

According to the document, Indian military aircraft had dropped their payload in a ‘reserve’ forest before hastily fleeing back after an intrusion into Pakistan’s territory.

The act has clearly violated the Articles 35(3) and 55(1) of Protocol 1 (Additional Protocol) of the Geneva Convention of August 12 - 1949 that prohibits warfare that may cause widespread, long term and severe damage to the natural environment. The Indian act caused damage to environmental assets of Pakistan.

Amin Aslam said that the purpose of this document is to let the world know that Pakistan is serious in protecting its environment.

While outlining Pakistan’s efforts in carrying forward the UN agenda on sustainable consumption and protection in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our government’s flagship initiative called Clean and Green Pakistan is a clear local manifestation of this global agenda,” he said. “…Pakistan is willing to think differently about the future developed along a different pathway and become an enabler of a new transition economy.”

Pakistan, Aslam said, embarked on a journey to plant a billion trees from KP. “Today, the Billion Tree Tsunami has become the first entity to meet its pledge under the global Bonn Challenge.

It increased the forest cover of the province by 4%, created green jobs for the local community, and energised our youth to become custodians of a green future,” he said. “This has now laid foundations of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) which is currently underway in Pakistan.”

This green political will, he added, is also manifested itself in other areas including “increasing mangrove cover, focus on renewable energy, and also in the transport sector where Pakistan has just finalised a zero emission metro bus system for Karachi”.

He said that another innovative initiative called ‘Recharge Pakistan’ was in the works which aimed to turn the climate crisis into an opportunity “by diverting flood waters to restore wetland ecosystem as well as recharge our groundwater”.

The complaint also urged the international community to ask New Delhi to compensate over causing damages to its natural assets, especially trees and forests.

While India had claimed that a large number of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were eliminated, villagers pointed to some splintered pine trees, and could see little other impact from the botched air strikes, which led to heightened tensions between the two nuclear-tipped states.

On the other hand Pakistan called for global condemnation of the “strike against nature” from across the global community which valued nature, it said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who authorised the act “deserves to be stripped off the ‘Champion of the Earth’ title bestowed upon him by UNEP as his actions clearly contradicted his ‘green’ rhetoric”‘.

“Any person authorising such a strike is not a ‘Champion of the Earth’ but belongs to the Earth’s hall of shame,” Aslam said.