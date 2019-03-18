Share:

Dubai (PR) - After the development announcement at Photokina 2018, Panasonic has now introduced the full specifications of its long-awaited first full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras, the LUMIX S1R and S1, with a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor. The new cameras are based on the L-Mount standard, which boasts a well-balanced, large inner diameter and compact dimensions for a flange focus to realize optimum size and performance as a mirrorless camera system.

The LUMIX S Series aims for unprecedented image quality with high resolution, rich gradation and superior color reproduction. A high-speed, high-precision AF system based on advanced control technology over the lens, the sensor, and the new Venus Engine enable the user to capture the target in sharp focus without fail. The LUMIX S Series also boasts industry-leading video recording performance (4K 60p/50p*1), intuitive control, a rugged design for heavy field use, durability, and expandability.

The LUMIX S1R integrates a 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor (36mm x 24mm) without LPF (Low Pass Filter), which gives it the industry’s highest level of resolution in the full-frame mirrorless cameras*2, to pursue the ultimate power of expression. In addition to the precise reproduction capability in detail, this sensor achieves a high S/N ratio by taking advantage of its high light-condensing efficiency despite the large number of pixels. The LUMIX S1R features a High-Resolution mode for the first time as a mirrorless full-frame camera to enable 187-megapixel ultra-high precision photo shooting.

The LUMIX S1 comes with a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor (35.6mm x 23.8mm) that provides a wide dynamic range and excellent performance at high sensitivity in addition to a natural yet sharp image description thanks to sufficient light condensation per pixel. This camera supports professional use in videography by taking advantage of the stunning expression performance that a full-frame camera can offer. It records smooth 4K 60p/50p*1 video and enables full-pixel readout of signals in 4K 30p/25p*1 to save truly beautiful footage. Furthermore, the LUMIX S1 will comply with 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p/25p*1 internal video recording and 4K 60p/50p*1 HDMI output as well as V-Log, with a software upgrade key (to be sold separately) following soon in 2019.