ISLAMABAD- The Embassy of the Republic of Belarus, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Division of Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts will open an exhibition of photographs featuring events, achievement and way of living of people in Belarus here on March 19.

The show ‘Sovereign Belarus: People, events, achievements’ is being organised to mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Pakistan.

The event would enhance Belarus and Pakistan’s objectives behind holding the exhibition. The show will also highlight diplomatic relations between the two countries as such activities become a tool to bring closer the audience to readers of respective countries as well, said the organisers.