Share:

LAHORE : Pir Kabir Ali Shah, Sajjada Nishin, Choora Sharif spiritual seat, has converted some 150 non-Muslim Pakistanis and nationals of the United States and United Kingdom to Islam during the past few years.

He has also set an enviable example for others by setting up 98 mosques in various areas of the country, and helping parents of 130 girls perform their marriages. Of them, some five dozen girls were brought up at his Hanjarwal (Lahore) residence.

He said the converts included Christians and Sikhs and some other elites.

A frequent visitor to European countries, Pir Kabir told The Nation on Sunday that Islam was spreading fast in the West while in Pakistan people’s link to Islam was not as strong at present as it used to be in the past.

He said the converts were spending a lot of time to understand Islam and follow its teachings.

A Milad House has been set up in Manchester where three barristers are working to spread the message of Islam.

Women in UK are switching over to Abaya to cover their bodies, which was a very encouraging development, Pir Kabir said.

His is the seventh generation of spirituality.

He has strictly disallowed his followers to collect contributions for mosques, existing as well as new. No contribution boxes would be seen in any of the mosques set up by Choora Sharif seat, he said.

Pir Kabir Ali is also running a campaign against the use of narcotics. He claims that he is getting a very encouraging response. He collected several bags of cigarettes from the smokers and destroyed them, he said.

He was of the opinion that the ulema and mashaikh should set their personal examples to spread the message of Islam.