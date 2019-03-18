Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), all organisers and security forces for successfully holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan.

The premier tweeted, "Congratulations to PCB, all the organisers and security forces for holding a successful PSL extravaganza in Pakistan."

"Congratulations to Quetta Gladiators and their manager and my friend Viv Richards on their win," he added.

"InshaAllah, the next PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan," the prime minister said.

Quetta Gladiators beat former champions Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets on Sunday to lift their maiden PSL title in a pulsating atmosphere created by a capacity crowd of 32,000 fans at the National stadium.

"Today is a historic day," said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

"Around 230,000 people have watched matches in Karachi which indicates that Pakistan is a safe country and we are gradually returning to normal as far as hosting cricket is concerned."

Sri Lanka are in discussions about playing two Tests in Pakistan in October and talks are also taking place with Bangladesh about a tour in early 2020.

"I thank all the foreign players who came here and I hope to see them here for all the PSL matches next year," said Mani.