KARACHI - The nation should expect the Prime Minister to give release of Dr Aafia Siddique from American prison as a gift on March 23 and the public should keep their hopes high.

Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) President Altaf Shakoor stated in a statement issued here on here Sunday. He said previous day the news on mainstream and social media about the expected release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, and preparations to welcome her, showed that the nation anxiously awaits her early return back home. He said the hearts of Pakistanis beat with the heart of Aafia. He said the nation should not lose hope as good news is expected soon. He said the worry of this nation about Aafia is natural.

He said this worry is further deepening as the Foreign Ministry is not telling to the nation details regarding development in Aafia case. Moreover, the Prime Minister’s House is also silent on the issue, he added.

Altaf Shakoor urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to give the gift of Aafia release to the nation on March 23. He reminded that before becoming the Prime Minister, Imran Khan along with the British journalist Mariam Ridley had raised a bold and strong voice for the first time on Aafia issue in their joint press conference. Khan had also raised this demand during his rallies and election campaign. He said that including the issue of Aafia release to the manifesto of PTI was reflective of the national aspirations.

He said now the brave Pakistan army has given a befitting reply to the Indian aggression, and on the other hand America is badly trapped in Afghanistan and already sought help from Pakistan. He said the government of Pakistan should not squander this opportunity and complete the mission of a respectable return of the daughter of the nation back home.