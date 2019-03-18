Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday said the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to escape from the country as they cannot bear hard life of imprisonment.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here, he said the PML-N leadership have stash all their properties and money abroad.

“No Pakistani doctor meets their (PML-N leaders’) standard and they are insisting on going abroad for treatment,” he added.

To a query, he said Shahbaz Sharif demanding an NRO (deal).

Commenting on the remarks given by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said he twice spared PPP Chairman for passing remarks against me, but from now he would not spare him.

Bilawal was a child so he should play carefully; otherwise, his politics would end at this stage, he added.

Replying to a question about religious seminaries, he said these religious institutions (madrasas) are forts of Islam and Pakistan, adding,” if anyone believes that Sheikh Rashid is jehadi, I proudly endorse and firm believe that jehad is part of Deen (Religion of Islam).”

He said “I will always be ready to go for jehad if any scholar says that jehad has become mandatory.”

Sharing information about terrorist attack at railway track in Balochistan, the minister said that the blast was conducted through a remote-control device.