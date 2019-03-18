Share:

LAHORE - SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain on Sunday said the Headquarters Wing is assisting Lahore Police in maintaining law and order in the provincial capital and imparting training to newcomers.

While sharing weekly performance of the Headquarters Wing, Syed Karrar Hussain said that at least 1,460 policemen are deployed in different areas of the city on a daily basis to maintain law and order.

SP Hussain also informed that cops of the operations wing were given training of firing in the Firing Range of Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh last week. As many as 250 officials of Cantonment division were given firing practice with SMG guns and Beretta pistols during last week.

The police officials were also given briefing regarding weapon handling, guidance about stoppage during firing process and its solution as well as Normal Safety Precautions (NSP). A one day training workshop was also held to create awareness among DSP rank officers regarding public handling, better management of police stations, service delivery, character building and violation of human rights.

SP Headquarters said that foolproof security was provided to the protests and rallies. Similarly, the police conducted special operations against encroachments. The Anti-Riot Force performed security duties to help local administration disperse the protesters.

At least 3,776 under trial prisoners were presented in various courts by the Judicial Wing amid tight security. A training course on “Better Service Delivery and Attitudinal Change” was also held to bring improvement in behavior and working of policemen.