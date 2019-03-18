Share:

KARACHI - Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday lashed out at the PPPP-led Sindh government, saying that the way affairs of the Sindh Assembly are being run since March 6, reflects that the house is not supposed to serve the masses rather “to serve vested interest” of the ruling party.

He warned the PPPP leadership that they could not runaway from the corrupt practices they have carried out since they have come to power and would be made accountable before the masses.

The leader of the opposition was talking to media persons after a meeting of the opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), which was chaired by GDA chief Pir Sadruddin Shah Rashidi at his residence here on Sunday.

Mr Naqvi warned those considering themselves as kings of the province would now have face wrath of the masses for their massive irregularities. “Reality of the claims regarding in the province could be gauged from conditions of the hospitals in rural areas, which not only lack facilities but medical staff as well,” the PTI stalwart pointed out.

He regretted that law and order situation is also worsening with consistent incidents of killings across the province including the recent killing of Ghansham.

One the occasion, he once again reiterated the opposition’s demand for chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee, saying it’s their democratic right and the PPPP must give it to the opposition to uphold democracy.

On the other hand, the provincial government has categorically refused to give the PAC chairmanship to the opposition, saying it could only be given to them if they sign charter of democracy (CoD).

The government has announced conducting elections for the 11 members each of 34 standing committees and other committees of the house.

According to the notification issued by Acting Speaker Rehana Leghari, the provincial assembly will accept nomination papers for the elections of these committees on March 18. Firdous Shamim Naqvi announced that the opposition parties would hold a meeting on Monday (today) to devise strategy for the standing committees and other committees polls scheduled for Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Sadruddin Shah Rashidi said that they mulled over the ongoing situation in the provincial assembly and would devise strategy on Monday.

Commenting on PPP announcement to take out road caravan to be led by Bilawal Bhutto, he said that the PPPP is coming out after 11 years to reach out to the masses. “The people have become aware of their tactics and will continue their struggle unless they are ousted from power,” he said, adding that the rulers have to be made accountable of their irregularities committed over the past 11 years.

He said that the joint opposition is united on the view that the masses want to get rid of PPPP at any cost.