San Francisco (AGENCIES): Google is looking to transform internet-age game play, with an expected launch of a streaming service which uses the tech giant’s power in the internet cloud.

Expected Tuesday is the debut of a ramped-up version of a cloud gaming platform Google tested recently in partnership with Ubisoft.

A video clip teasing a keynote presentation at an annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco invites people to “Gather around as we unveil Google’s vision for the future of gaming.”

The clip cycles through an accelerating collage of scenes one might find in video games, but says nothing about what Google will announce at the event, which will be live-streamed at YouTube.

Google collaborated with French video game colossus Ubisoft to use the hit “Assassin’s Creed” franchise to test.

“Project Stream” technology for hosting the kind of quick, seamless play powered by in-home consoles as an online service.

A select number of people in the US were able to play “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” streamed to Chrome browsers on desktop or laptop computers.

A recently uncovered patent that Google filed for a video game controller hinted that the tech firm might be planning to release its own console and controller to go along with a streaming service.

US wrongly gave $26m in returns Louisiana (GN): Taxpayers in Louisiana could be joining the many Americans who are unhappy about smaller tax refunds this year.

The state of Lousiana is trying to recoup tax refunds that were accidentally paid twice to 66,000 people last week, Baton Rouge’s WAFB-TV reported.

On Wednesday, March 13, a computer error reportedly caused the system to distribute double refund payments that amounted to approximately $26 million.

Jacques Berry, a spokesman for the state’s Division of Administration, told NOLA.com that the problem was fixed by Thursday, and the state is continuing to work on recovering the money.

Most of the money was distributed through direct deposit and are easily recoverable, Barry said.

WAFB reported the spokesman urged those who received a higher refund than they should have to not spend the money.

Americans have seen a rocky tax season so far, as new tax policies and the government shutdown sent ripple effects through the first weeks of the filing season.

In the beginning of this year’s filing season, the average federal tax refund amount was down 8.7% to $1,949, from the same time last year, according to IRS data for the second week of this year’s filing season. The total number of refunds issued also dropped by more than 15%.

Weeks later, the average tax refund had increased by 1.3 percent over last year’s to $3,143.

Experts have warned against taxpayers depending on large tax refunds because they could mean you paid too much in taxes. Over the year, you had too much income tax taken out of each paycheck, and now the IRS is returning what is rightfully yours.

This means that instead of keeping your money in a savings or retirement account where it could earn interest all year, you essentially gave an interest-free loan to the government, Business Insider previously reported.

Further, receiving a smaller refund or owing money to the IRS doesn’t necessarily mean you had a higher tax bill than before the new tax law, Business Insider’s Bob Bryan explained. Middle-class Americans, on average, saw their taxes go down for the 2018 tax year.

Monkey leaves zoo visitors stunned

Finland (GN): A muscular monkey that looks like a ‘body builder’ has left zoo visitors stunned. Santeri Oksanen, 34, snapped the pumped-up primate while it kept a close eye on its territory. The game developer, from Lauttasaari, Finland, captured the White-Faced Saki’s grumpy expressions while visiting Korkeasaari Zoo in his country’s capital, Helsinki.

He said: “I couldn’t believe the huge muscles that the monkey had.

“The other monkeys were very small in comparison, they all looked a bit scared of her.

“The pictures make it look like it’s competing in a body building contest.”

believed she might be one of the dominating mothers of the troop.

The male and female White-Headed Sakis are identified by the colour of their faces - a male would have a white face while a female would have a brown-grey coloured complexion.