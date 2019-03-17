Share:

Rawalpindi-Ninth annual exams 2019 will commence in Rawalpindi division on March 18 (Monday) in accordance with the schedule announced earlier while 125,468 students including 66,605 male and 58,863 female will appear in the exams.

According to Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) Dr Tanveer Zafar, all arrangements have been finalised for transparent and smooth holding of exams. Total 107,251 regular and 18,217 private students would appear in the exams, he said.

He said that the students had been issued roll number slips for appearing in the exams while total 380 examination centres had been set up in this regard. The roll number slips of private students had been dispatched to the students at the addresses mentioned at the admission forms and the roll number slips of the regular students were dispatched to the institutions concerned, he added.

He said that superintendents, deputy superintendents and invigilators had been deployed for the exams.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made, he said. The board has also deployed its own security guards for the exam centres. All out efforts would be made to eliminate ‘Booti Mafia’, he added.

The students in case of any difficulty can contact the board’s control room on 051-9239191 or controller examination on telephone numbers 051-5450918 and 051-5450917.

He said that monitoring teams had been formed.

He said that the board had formed special teams to conduct surprise visit to the examination centres and take strict action against ‘Booti’ mafia. Mobile phones, text books, test papers, calculators and other items which can be helpful for the exams would not be allowed in the examination halls, he said. Unauthorized persons would also not be allowed to enter into the premises of the examination centres, he added.

He said, the board had also deployed special squad, chairman squad and inspectors for all exam centres.