LAHORE-A two-day festival inside Dehli Gate, which virtually relived and reignited the music and architecture of the Mughal era, concluded on Sunday.

The festival Sheherezade was organised by the British Council Pakistan. The Walled City of Lahore Authority provided space inside Dehli Gate where 21 artworks were installed and illuminated from Shahi Hammam to Wazir Khan Mosque.

A 73-year-old man, Sher Muhammad, who had displayed his handmade music instruments on one side of Wazir Khan Chowk, said: “Original handmade music instruments are rarely available in Lahore. I am one of the last batch of tambura and sitar makers who make perfect music instruments.”

Sher Muhammad received Presidential Award from General Pervez Musharraf. His father too received Presidential Award from President Yahya Khan. Sher Muhammad also runs a shop of music instruments in Bansawala Bazaar near Mayo Hospital.

“These instruments are the legacy of Sufi poet and musician Amir Khusro (1253 – 1325). He invented these instruments and they are considered one of the most ancient Indian music instruments,” he explained.

Sher Muhammad believes such festivals would attract locals and tourists to wonders like the Walled City of Lahore. “People are coming and asking me about these instruments. That’s how, I believe, such festivals serve the purpose. Such festivals give you exposure and knowledge and sharpen your observation,” he added.

Artistes Rana Zahid and Saima Zaidi displayed a 335 stainless steel jharokhas, an overhanging used in Mughal architecture as enclosed balcony.

Saima Zahidi told The Nation women used to chatter with other women in streets standing behind these jharokas. “The idea to install this stainless steel project is to give a reminder to tourists and visitors to see and get inspired from the beautiful aspect of the Walled City,” she said.

On the concluding day, a special classical musical recital was performed by Professor Shahbaz Ali who is the only harmonium soloist in Pakistan. He performed at the courtyard adjacent to Shahi Hamam inside Delhi Gate.

Local residents as well students from various universities came in large numbers to enjoy the performance of Shahbaz Ali.

Dan Hett, an indie game designer, also visited the live performances and art installations. He tweeted ‘Good morning Lahore! Today is the final day of #shehrezade in the Walled City, come hang out with us and enjoy the amazing art that’s all over the streets of your lovely crazy city”.

A group of students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences also visited the festival on the concluding day and admired the art-installations.