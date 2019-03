Share:

The sixth death anniversary of national hero MM Alam is being observed today.

In September 1965, MM Alam had encountered Indian war jets at three different points.

In less than a minute, five military jets of the Indian Air Force were downed one after another by Alam as he hit targets flying his Seber-86 jet.

The precision and craft with which he carried the strikes continue to startle the air force soldiers to this day.