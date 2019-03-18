Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 14-member Saudi delegation is arriving Pakistan on March 31 to review arrangements for immigration of Pakistani intending pilgrims under “Road to Makkah Project”, at the four Pakistani airports, it has been learnt.

According to the sources, the delegation will be led by Maj. General Suleiman Abdul Aziz Al-Yahya, DG Passport Saudi Arabia. The delegation will visit Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi airports to review arrangements there for immigration of Pakistani intending Hujjaj before their boarding a plane for Saudi Arabia for Hajj-2019.

Pakistani officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority and others will brief the Saudi delegation on the arrangements. The delegation will stay in Pakistan for almost a week.

Saudi authorities will set up a desk at these Pakistani airports to facilitate Pakistani authorities in immigration of Pakistani intending Hujjaj before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

The “Road to Makkah Project” envisages completion of all immigration requirements at airport of origin, saving precious time and energies of the Hujjaj as well as those facilitating them.

The Saudi government has included Pakistan in this project this year on the request of Pakistani government and the Pakistani intending Hujjaj boarding from these four airports will complete all the immigration requirements here and they will go straight to hotels in Makkah without any hassle after landing at the Saudi Arabia airport.

According to the Pakistani officials, the Pakistani intending pilgrims will be able to reach their hotels within 30 minutes of reaching the Makkah airport. In past, it took hours and hours for Pakistani Hujjaj to complete immigration requirements at the Saudi airports. Pakistan is the third country to benefit from this project after Malaysia and Indonesia. Furthermore, the luggage of Pakistani intending Hujjaj will be shifted from the Saudi airport direct to respective hotels as the Pakistani authorities have already signed an agreement with a firm in this regard.

The officials said that inclusion of Pakistan in “Road to Makkah Project” is a big success of the incumbent government.