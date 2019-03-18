Share:

ISLAMABAD - The long-awaited signal-free Islamabad Expressway project to ensure smooth traffic on 27-kilometre-long thoroughfare may be materialised within this year as the government is likely to release Rs10.7 billion in the next fiscal year 2019-20.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan said that the project had been placed before the Executive Committee of ECNEC. Previously, the Planning commission of Pakistan had recommended that the project would be funded by the federal government.

He said that the funds would be released in Public Sector Development Programme of the next financial year after getting ECNEC’s approval.