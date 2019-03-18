Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that his government was pursuing zero-tolerance approach against terrorists.

Addressing a press conference accompanied by provincial minister Saeed Ghani and Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government was implementing the National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

He said that terrorist had no religion, adding that Islamic teachings were against terrorism of any manifestation as Islam stood for love, peace and cohesion.

The Chief Minister, who was flanked by provincial advisor on Information, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Minister for Local Govt. Saeed Ghani, told that we must learn lesson from these incidents. He said that

he was very sad on Christchurch incident as newzealand was a peaceful country.

He said, ' PPP always opposed terrorism and he reiterated resolve and determination of his government as well as Party leadership to implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit as we have lost 70 thousand lives. He said that all the network behind the recent wave of terrorism dismantled and terrorist involved in recent incidents in Karachi who belonging to MQM London had been arrested.

Syed Murad Ali Shah hailed people of Sindh especially the people of Karachi for playing pivotal role in successful holding of PSL-4 matches in Karachi and said that restoration of International matches in Karachi would go along way to ensure socio-economic upliftment in the province.

He congratulated civil administration, local government, sports department, KMC, Police, Rangers, law enforcement agencies and PCB for organizing successful cricket event. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was a unique event where 8 back to back matches were organised .

The Chief Minister Sindh said that it was a challenge for provincial government specifically in present situation when our enemy has created war like situation. With the grace of God, he said, the mega event has ended peacefully. He said that they have defeated terrorism and it was not only victory of people of Karachi but the whole country. It has opened new doors of happiness and prosperity for Karachi and sent positive image of city . Actually, peace, joy and Pakistan has remained triumph. He said that all the departments have worked hard and not a single complaint has been received. He also acknowledged the role of media in success and promotion of PSL.

He said that they have restored the old Karachi and it's lost glory of city of lights. We hope , the CM Sindh, added that we would also get old and peaceful Pakistan very soon. He said that there were infrastructural