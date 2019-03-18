Share:

Tajikistani investors and business community will take full advantage of excellent package of incentives offered to foreign investors by Prime Minister Imran Khan and this would help both the countries to take bilateral trade to $500 million per annum.

A 18-member high level Tajikistan delegation of investors and businessmen led by Chairman Union of Private Sector Development of Tajikistan Radzhabov Fayzali Kurbonalievich called on Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Monday at PFC headquarter.

Speaking on the occasion leader of the delegation said Tajikistan is keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have huge potential to enhance trade, joint ventures and investment in multiple fields.

He said they are here in Pakistan to explore new vistas in investment sector besides giving new impetus to their ties through enhanced cooperation in diversified areas, including trade, energy, furniture, garments, cotton, connectivity, health, education and culture.

He urged that Pakistani business community should become more proactive to promote business relations with Tajik counterparts as both countries have great potential for mutual cooperation.

He said that Pakistan could export many products to Tajikistan including furniture, sugar, textiles, cement, sports goods, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals and leather products and stressed that Pakistani exporters should step up efforts to exploit these business opportunities.

Radzhabov Fayzali said that investors of China and other countries were taking an active part in Tajik market and emphasized that Pakistani investors should also focus on Tajikistan to get easy access to huge market of Central Asia.

Welcoming the delegation, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Tajikistan was a gateway for Central Asia and Pakistan wanted to develop close cooperation with it in furniture and garments fields.

He said “We are living in the age of connectivity and network. This is an age where we need to explore the opportunity for connectivity and progress. In our region we have a lot of investment prospects and opportunities. In the 21st century, Asia will contribute 52% to GDP of the world.

This will create opportunities for global economy for growth and investment.” Mian Kashif said Pakistan’s furniture industry has the potential to dominate global markets with its innovative design and can take this to new height joining hands with their counterparts in Tajikistan.

He said a delegation of PFC would also visit Tajikistan to explore new investment avenues by sharing their vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies and project-specific reports in addition to promotional efforts.

He said that the best quality pak products especially furniture are comparatively much economical compared other countries.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving special attention to revive and boost our furniture sector and increase volume of our exports along with exploring new international markets.

“Hence we are more than eager to expand the volume of trade between friendly countries in the region,” he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also Chief Executive ChenOne briefed the delegation about the prospective of foreign investment in the garment industry and offered them all available facilities to explore more opportunities in furniture and garment sector.

Later delegation visited the Chenone store Gulberg and evinced keen interest in various

latest designs of garments and furniture.