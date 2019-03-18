Share:

Iran's president also noted that the restrictions have affected the value of the country's currency, the rial, noting, however, that they would overcome these issues.

The sanctions that Washington has imposed on the Islamic Republic are "crimes against humanity", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday in a speech broadcast on state television, stating that Tehran would file a legal case against some US officials for creating difficulties for the country.

Earlier this month, the White House noted it may provide relief to eight states, allowing them to purchase Iranian crude oil as per the significant reduction exemptions (SRE) — a waiver on sanctions awarded to them earlier.

The IRNA news agency also reported in February that despite the limitations Tehran’s revenue from oil exports in the first nine months of the current Iranian year — which runs from 21 March 2018 to 20 March 2019 — have increased by 48.9 percent year-on-year.