Share:

ISLAMABAD- Ahang, a travelling show from Lahore is coming to Islamabad on March 18, which will conclude at Karachi on March 30 featuring exquisite art works by as many as 30 artists from Pakistan and abroad.

After the first display at Alliance Francaise de Lahore, the second display will be at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) honouring the idea of connecting different countries from Asia in Pakistan to promote peace and harmony among different nations with diverse visual cultures.

This show will travel through different cities of Pakistan with participation of artists from 13 different countries including Palestine, India, Macau, China, Iran, Philippines, Libya, Maldives, Japan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Egypt.

All the artists are the emerging and established artists in their respective countries. The display includes artwork in photography, video installations and digital collages focusing on the concept of ‘peace, harmony and heritage’.

This exhibition considers the involvement of global visual culture and the genre of its medium.

Combining the technology of videos with concepts and visuals, the video installation is a contemporary art form that affects the audience with the use of all aspects of the surroundings.

The event has been arranged by MH Initiatives – an art company by Mehreen Hashmi which is promoting culture exchange, peace and harmony between Asia , Arab and Europe countries through their upcoming projects ‘Ahang’ and ‘Kabutar’ in 2019.